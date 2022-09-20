Mrs. Reba Kelley Deerman, age 95, of Covington passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born June 1, 1927 in Lavonia, Georgia to William T. and Pearl Allen Kelley who have preceded her in death.



Mrs. Deerman was a homemaker, a caregiver, and lived in Georgia most of her life. She was affiliated with both The Christian Life Center, and The Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Along with the parents Mrs. Deerman was preceded in death by her siblings; Frank, Lettie, Lois, and Blanche; and three husbands D.C. Brooks, Parks Ridgeway, and Richard Deerman.

She is survived by her children David M. Brooks and his wife Tami of Florida, Melody Ridgeway King and her husband Larry of South Carolina, and Phillip Deerman of Oxford, GA.

Mrs. Deerman is also survived by 9 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Deerman were held at 3 o’clock Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Bishop Ken Avery officiating. Interment followed at Newborn Memorial Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014 has been entrusted with providing the services.