Ray “Ray Boy” Hodges, age 86, of McDonough, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ray Boy was a member of the VFW and the United Auto Workers-General Motors. He was a man who was drawn to the outdoors, and his hobbies echoed his passion for nature. He liked to bird hunt, fish and garden. Ray Boy was known for animated and colorful storytelling, and his love of dancing. His open-door policy to friends and family was a testimony of his kindhearted demeanor and his depth of compassion for others. Ray Boy was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy “Boots” Hodges; son, Michael Hodges; and parents, Juie and Faye Hodges.





Those who will miss Ray Boy and remember him with great affection are his grandchildren, Chantae and Bryan Baden, Clint Hodges; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Selvidge, Kara Selvidge, Matthew Hodges, Saralynn Hodges; as well as numerous other family members.





A Funeral Service for Mr. Hodges will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with his family at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M.