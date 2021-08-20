Mr. Ray Dial, age 82, of Oxford passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born June 5, 1939 in Social Circle to Troy and Ada Mae Dial who have preceded him in death. Mr. Dial worked for and retired from Exide Battery located in the West End area of Atlanta. He loved life, he was described by his family as a great conversationalist, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and took great pride in picking at his grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers James Dial, Al Dial, and Little Harold Dial who died at an early age.



Mr. Dial is survived by his wife Elsie Dial, his daughter and son-in-law Donna and Tim Wright, his grandchildren Timothy Wright and Keeli, Michelle Campbell and Shawn, his great grandchildren Emily, Austin, Makayla, Wesley, Wyatt, Kollin, and Charlee.

Memorial services for Mr. Dial will be announced at a later date. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.