Ray Edward Cason, 90, husband of the late Katherine Elizabeth Norton Cason, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Rev. R.E. and Lila Bell Cooper Cason. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he served during the Korean War and was a graduate of Furman University. Ray served as Secretary to the Chief Engineer of Southern Railway and later retired as the owner of Harvest Realty in Mansfield, GA. He was a member of Mount Paran Church of God in Atlanta.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 15, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The funeral followed at 3:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, SC, with military honors.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer, SC

