Ralph Lewis Withrow, Jr. died at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sept. 19, 2021 after complications from a traumatic fall. He was the son of Ralph Lewis Withrow, Sr. and Eunice Hilda Holley Withrow of Greensboro, GA. Lewis attended Greensboro High School and graduated from Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, GA.



He began working for Oconee Timber Company in 1969, engaged in all aspects of timber harvesting and management. He became an independent timber broker and land developer in 1972. Lewis planned and developed Sugar Creek Marina on Lake Oconee which he owned and operated. Other properties he developed on the lake are Hickory Pointe, Twin Rivers, Eagles Nest, Apalachee Woods, Apalachee Pointe, Morgan Estates and Fawn Field.

Lewis joined Harbor Club Golf Resort on Lake Oconee as Development Manager from 1989-1995.

He then moved to Newton County where he planned and developed Broad Leaf, Northwood, Lochwolde, Reserve at Bear Creek, Long Creek, Benedict Place, River Watch, Providence Park, Iris Brooks and Cobblestone.

Lewis’ passion for nature began when he was a little boy. He loved riding with his father, who was in the timber business, to work everyday. He played while the men cut pine trees to be loaded on train cars and shipped by rail to Savannah.

Lewis tended to hurl himself at life, and, quite often, life hurled him back. He always got up, shook himself off, and started all over again. But this time Lord, You gave him a mountain that he could not climb.

Lewis will be greatly missed by his family; Linda Withrow of Atlanta, GA, Holley Withrow Renno and husband Gene of Augusta, GA, and his niece, Margaret Hovel and husband Dan of Byron, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Laquita Withrow Pimm. Lewis gained a loving Renno extended family which includes Chip and Tammy Renno, their two sons, Trey and wife Brooklyn, Drew and wife Emma, Rob Renno, his two sons Jonathan and Ryan, and Kevin and Beth Renno.

Graveside services were held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Greensboro City Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Rev. Michael Hardy and Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Chip, Robbie, Trey, Drew, Jonathan, Ryan and Gene Renno. The Family requests that any memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 203 South Main Street, Greensboro, GA 30642.