Ralph J. Lumpkin, of Covington, passed away Sunday, April 26, at the age of 85 and was happily reunited in heaven with his wife of sixty-seven years, Barbara Jean Lumpkin. Mr. Lumpkin was a native of Heflin, AL, and a supportive member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Covington. He dedicated forty-one years to Blue Mountain Industries in Anniston, AL, before he retired from Beaulieu America, formerly American Polycraft, after five years. He was a man whose hobbies and interests took him to the great outdoors. It was there Mr. Lumpkin developed and grew his skills as a hunter, fisherman and golfer. Woodworking was another pastime he loved, and it was an endeavor that yielded various pieces of furniture and such. Mr. Lumpkin had a fondness for his grandchildren and will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful family man. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brooke Compton; parents, William Joseph and Minnie Lee (Clark) Lumpkin; sisters, Lucille Cavender, Margaret Yates, Mary Shackleford; and brothers, Willie Lee Lumpkin, Clyde Lumpkin, Rudolph Lumpkin.





Mr. Lumpkin’s memory will be held closely by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Chuck Compton of Covington, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Vicki Lumpkin of West Pueblo, CO, William and Amy Lumpkin of Oxford, GA, Greg and Jill Lumpkin of Covington, GA; grandchildren and their spouses, Rickey, Jr., and Julie Lumpkin, Sara and Matthew Meadows, Joshua Lumpkin, Matthew and Emily Lumpkin, Katie Lumpkin, Victoria Lumpkin, Olivia and Wyatt Rabon, Alec and Elise Lumpkin, Tyler Lumpkin, Kyle Lumpkin, Paul Lumpkin, Andrew Lumpkin, Faith Standley, Charlie Compton, Brandon Compton; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Woods, Katie and Russell Cobb, Katherine Collins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.





A private family service for Mr. Lumpkin will be held at his residence, and a private graveside service will be held at Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston, Alabama. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, Wild Game Supper, P.O. Box 1144, Covington, GA 30015.





Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private.

















