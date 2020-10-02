Ralph D. (Cooper) Harwell, Jr., husband of Jean Rabon Harwell, passed away peacefully Sept. 20. He was the son of Ralph D. & Carolyn J. Harwell, Born in Covington on May 18, 1939, where he achieved the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Newton County High School in ’57. He was affectionately known as Cooper. A member of the varsity football, basketball, class treasurer and senior superlative, “most likeable boy.”

He was a graduate from Auburn University in ’61. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant. He was a retired stevedore at the Charleston Waterfront where he worked for 36 years. He is survived by his bride, Joan; three sons, David, Bill and Matthew Harwell; and four grandchildren, Brent, Gaby, Lucas and Benjamin Harwell. He was predeceased by his son, Donald.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like everyone to know how grateful they are for their friendship, love and fond memories. He was a man known for his humor and compassion and as his closes friends knew, “Big Ralph” never told a lie.

Visit the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/charleston.