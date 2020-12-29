Peggy Joanne Jaynes Moss, 87, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at St Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.

Peggy was born in Porterdale, to the late J.T. and Ruth (Harrison) Jaynes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jack W. Moss and sister Betty Faith Jaynes. Peggy graduated from Newton County High School in 1950 and went on to attend Crawford W. Long School of Nursing from 1950-1954. She worked for Newton County Hospital for 30 years and then became a Director at St. Mary’s Hospital for 20 years, where she established the patient guest relations program. Peggy gave over 50 years to the healthcare industry. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and raised many English bulldogs over her lifetime, leaving behind her last one, Dooley. Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. Peggy is survived by her son and daughter in law Jack “Jay” and Donna Moss, grandson Chad (Amanda) Folds, granddaughter Shelley (Kiley) Dillingham, 5 great grandchildren, Grace, Emma, and Jaxson Folds, and Hayden and Macy Dillingham, several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. A visitation was to be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home in Covington. Immediately following the visitation there will be a committal service at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Reverend Dr. Phil DeMore, Reverend Royeese Stowe, and Reverend Lamar Holly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to: Friends of Porterdale, Inc. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and you are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Guest may sign the online register atwww.wheelerfuneralhome.com.