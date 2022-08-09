Mrs. Patricia Mayfield, age 81, of Covington passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was born September 19, 1940 in Cairo, Georgia, to John Wesley and Naomi Swanson King, who have preceded her in death. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee M. Mayfield, and her brother, John S. King.



Mrs. Mayfield was a graduate of Emory University and then began her career as a middle school teacher in Atlanta. She and her husband moved to Covington in 1973 to open Mayfield Hardware Co. on the square. She was a member of the Covington Garden Club and enjoyed playing bridge, working in her yard, and cooking. Mrs. Mayfield has been a longtime member of the Covington First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Mayfield is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Naomi and Steve Stark, and their children J.D., Marjorie, Katherine, and Jacob; and son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Kendra Mayfield and their children Max and Lily; along with numerous other family members and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Mayfield will be held at 4 o’clock Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Covington First United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM prior to the service on Sunday. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Covington First United Methodist Church or Covington Garden Club.