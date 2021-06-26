Pamela J. Britton, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the age of 66. Kindhearted and patient, Mrs. Britton loved her family dearly - especially her nieces and nephews who she shared a special bond with and would do anything for. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach with those she cherished most, playing boardgames and reading. Mrs. Britton was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Gene Grizzle.

Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Alan Britton; mother, Joann (Boyd) Grizzle; sisters, Gina Turner (John), Lisa Payne (Kelly); sisters-in-law, Bevie Jo Marquardt (Dennis), Melody Fink (Russell); nieces, Jennifer Turner, Joanna Sims (Christian), Julia Turner, Jesse Turner, Erin Eichorn, Stacy Werly, Crystal King; nephews, Corey Payne (Brianna), Jeff Fink, Jeremy Marquardt; and great-nieces, Emmy Sims, Charlie June Sims.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Britton was held Friday, June 25, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Drew Sewell officiating. Friends were invited to visit with the family one hour prior to her service, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

