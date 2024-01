Forrest Oliver Bowden, 80, of Ellenwood and Covington, passed away on January 2, 2024. He was born in Walton County, GA, to the late Forrest Bowden and Elizabeth Oliver Bowden, predeceased by his brother, Horace Bowden of Covington. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired residential real estate appraiser. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hinton Bowden, brother-in-law Harry Hinton, several nieces and a nephew. The family will observe a private memorial at a later date.