Obituary: John Keck

John Keck, 73, passed away on April 14, 2025, due to complications following a lung transplant.

John is survived by his wife, Susie, who was blessed to be by his side for 51 years. Their love story began when he wooed her from behind the counter of a hardware store when she was just 18, and from that moment on, they were inseparable.

John also leaves behind his son, Logan, and daughter, Kristi, along with their spouses, Melissa and Jay, all of whom considered him Dad. A man of many titles, his proudest was “Papa John,” the name given to him by his seven grandchildren – Ruby (15), John Ambrose (14), Emeka John (14), Jubilee (12), Riley (12), Glory (9), and Nova (4). (Yes, both of his grandsons were named after him). He also leaves behind his older brother, David, and younger sister, Carol, whom he loved dearly.

John was a highly respected businessman, retiring in 2016 as president of the Display Division at Pratt Industries. His professional journey spanned more than four decades and included leadership roles at Mead Packaging, Chesapeake Display and Packaging, and Smurfit-Stone. He began his career in accounting, transitioning to sales and marketing while rising through the ranks to executive management. John held a BSBA in accounting with a minor in finance from Appalachian State University and completed the Executive Management Program at the University of North Carolina.

Though his career was full of accomplishments, it was in retirement that John truly thrived. He and Susie traveled the world together, visiting all 50 states and 54 countries. His heart, however, belonged to Holden Beach, North Carolina, where the entire family would gather each year to play cards, watch sunsets, and spend long, joyful days by the ocean. Closer to home, he was a familiar and cherished face at Ashton Hills Golf Club, where he enjoyed trivia nights and Friday dinners with friends and neighbors in Covington Place.

To be loved by John was to be pranked by him. He had an infectious laugh and a mischievous streak—whether he was planting fake snakes, leaping from behind corners, or dumping ice water into showers. He loved to laugh, and even more so, to make others laugh.

An avid cyclist, John served as President of the Covington Conyers Cycling Club and routinely logged over 100 miles a week. His dedication to community was just as enduring. He served on the board of Newton Trails, spearheading fundraising for the Alcovy River Bridge project which created 14.25 miles of continuous paved trail on the Cricket Frog Trail. He also served on the board of Action Ministries, a non-profit seeking to end the cycle of poverty for disadvantaged children, provided support to the Newton County Boys and Girls Club, organized golf tournaments benefitting the Georgia Transplant Foundation, and gave his time to many other charitable causes.

John will be remembered as a humble man with deep integrity, a generous spirit, and boundless love. His presence was larger than life, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him.

A service to honor John will be held on May 3 at 4 p.m. at Legion Field, followed by a celebration of life at the Village Grille at Ashton Hills at 5:30 p.m., where friends and loved ones are invited to share their favorite memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, North Carolina or Newton Trails.