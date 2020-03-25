Nina Aiken of Covington, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Aiken; parents, Virgil and Minnie Ragan; sisters, Lucille Watson, Lois Sealock; brother, I.J. Ragan.





Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Randy and Frieda Aiken, John Aiken; grandchildren, Kristen and Martin Boyd, Charlie Aiken and Amie McElroy, Libby and Brian Lee; great-grandchildren, Mallory Boyd, Taylor Boyd, Abigail Lee; brother-in-law, Thomas Aiken; as well as several nieces and nephews.





A Graveside Service for Mrs. Aiken was held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at Lovejoy United Methodist Church Cemetery, 12835 Highway 36, in Covington, with Rev. Gil Gainer officiating.