Nathan O. Montgomery, of Newborn, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 79 years of age.

Mr. Montgomery was an avid NASCAR fan, loved going to Talladega, and enjoyed doing mechanical work on cars. He liked to fish and dance and will be remembered for his favorite saying “Honey, hush!”. Mr. Montgomery was totally devoted to his wife and never missed a day visiting her during her 16 months of rehabilitation. Very strong in his faith, he was a member and deacon at East Lithonia Baptist Church. Mr. Montgomery appreciated the simple things in life and was always willing to help anyone in need, no matter the time of day or night. He will be missed by his favorite pet, his parrot, Buckwheat. Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by his wife, Syble (Palmer) Montgomery; parents, Dorsey and Willie (Mobley) Montgomery; and daughter, Connie Sue Montgomery.



Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Paulnott (Eddie) of Auburn, GA; sons, Terry Almond (Sherry) of Covington, Jerry Montgomery (Wanda) of Monroe, Timothy Montgomery (Darlene) of Covington, Allen Montgomery (Frances) of Madison, Jerry Sorrells (Heather) of Newborn; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Colter, Shirley Moore (Buster), Brenda Pruitt, Teresa Clark; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Montgomery will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Russell Cantrell and Pastor Joe Reid officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

