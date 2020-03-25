Mrs. India Harwell Crawford, 90 passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born in Mansfield, GA on May 15, 1929 to her parents, Idus Key and Mattie India Smith Harwell, who have also preceded her in death. She was married to a wonderful man on March 12, 1947, Mr. William Crawford, Sr., who has preceded her in death. Mr. Crawford was a US Navy World War II Pacific Veteran. India was a faithful member of Covington First United Methodist Church, singing in the Senior Saints Choir for many years. She is known by many for her nursing career where she worked for the following physicians, Dr. Paty, Dr. Callaway, Dr Purcell, and Dr. Tuck and retired from the Newton County Health Department. India sewed clothes expertly for her children and grandchildren with many pieces being passed down to her great-grandchildren. She also sewed for the public, including many evening gowns, proms, and special occasions. Many little girls enjoyed picking out outfits for their Barbie dolls that India sewed. India was especially known for her cooking and baking skills with her brown caramel icing cakes, being a favorite of many throughout the county. She clogged with the Newton County Cloggers and square danced with the Newton County Hayrider’s which she loved.





India is preceded in death by her siblings; Fred Malone Harwell, Sr., Pamelia Harwell Robertson, Kathryne Harwell, Mae Harwell Sides, and her twin brother Idus Smith Harwell. She is survived by her children; Bill and Leanne Crawford, Jr., Melanie and Kenneth Hodges, Ed and Sherry Crawford, her grandchildren; Clay, Neely, Brent, Davina, Amanda, Chelsea, and Ashley, and eleven great-grandchildren; Evan, Ella, Elijah, Bryant, Cielo, Alexandra, Teagen, Bentley, Bailey, Braydon, Allison, and many nieces and nephews.





Due to the current COVID 19, Coronavirus Pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private. The family ask that you remember them in prayer and remember Mrs. India with a smile on your face. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Church Street SW, Covington GA 30014 or to your favorite charity in honor of India Harwell Crawford. The family has selected J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home to assist them with the arrangements. A guest book may be signed on-line. Feel free to share your memories of India on our website.www.harwellfuneralhome.com.



