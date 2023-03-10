Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annie Elizabeth Turk Barr, who died Feb. 19, 2023, was Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at noon at Bethel Grove Baptist Church, 520 Sewell Rd., Mansfield, Georgia 30055.

Pastor Theodis Bell, Eulogist, assisted by others.

Mrs. Turk Barr was born August 20,1938, in Jasper County to the parents of the late Mr. Kimble and Annie Latimore-Turk.

She joined Bethel Grove Baptist at an early age. She was united in Holy Matrimony in March of 1963 to the late Richard Barr. She was employed at Bibb Manufacturing for 30 years. Annie loved cooking, going to church, being with her grandchildren and family/friends. She especially enjoyed sitting in her favorite chair looking out the window.

She is preceded in death by one grandson, Cornelius Barr, three siblings, Verdis Turk, Gloria Turk and Helen Turk.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her children, Ricky Barr, Patricia Barr, Chauncey (Samantha) Barr, Stanley Barr, and Tracy Barr. Her Siblings: Louise Turk, Lizzie Turk, Dorothy Turk-Barr and Kimble Turk. Her grandchildren: Quamette Barr, LaShuncey Nolley, Ricky Barr Jr, Micaela Barr, Sania Barr, Quameria Barr, Janquez Barr, Stan Barr, Anthony Barr, Chauncey Cole, and Keyonna Lackey; great grandchildren, Malaysia, Chase, Kennedy and Prince. Her favorite two little men: Jakius Sands and Prince “Tonk Tonk” Scott; sister in laws, Ruby Banks, Emma Norman, Arrie Steward, Mable Gude and Mildred Dennis; devoted cousins, Rufus Latimore and Freddrick Wyatts; devoted friend: Arillian Hardeman. Special second family: The Williams Family, Charlie (June) and Pearlie Williams for assisting with raising the Barr kids and a host of other relatives and friends. Interment was in Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery, Monticello, Georgia.