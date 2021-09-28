Mildred Laurene Barnett Brown of Covington, Georgia, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the age of 97.



Mrs. Brown was a native of Bessemer, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Laurence Barnett, and was married to the late Paul John Brown, former Cobb County Real Estate Broker. She attended the University of Alabama, was a past regent of the D.A.R. and a former choir member and soloist of Smyrna First United Methodist Church; she was a former member of the Smyrna Ladies Bridge Club.

She was predeceased by daughters Karen Mildred Brown and Janice Laurene Brown.

Survivors include her sons Stephen Paul Brown and Sidney John Brown; one grandson, David Andrew Brown; and two granddaughters, Jessica Ann Brown and Kara Lynn Brown; and nieces and nephews.

Mildred will be remembered for having the kindest of hearts, the sweetest of smiles and a never failing good word for everyone she met in this life.

A Private Family Service for Mrs. Brown is planned.

