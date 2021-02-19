Mrs. Mary “Quigg” Davis Piper was born on March 16, 1925 and departed this life on February 15, 2021. Quigg was the eldest child, the only daughter of Mr. Harry Quigg Davis and Mrs. Agnes McClure Davis who have preceded her in death. She has also been preceded in death by her husband Charles Piper, her brothers Harry and Bill Davis, her eldest daughter Bonnie Davis and her son-in-law Garth Whitsitt.



Quigg’s life, by account of all who knew her well, was full, blessed and beautiful as any life could be. In her almost 96 years she lived life to the fullest. Her family always came first and she amply demonstrated this throughout her life. Her value as a person and one who could be counted upon was beyond question. Cooking was a pleasure for her as it meant a gathering of those she loved. No one could make better candied yams or cornbread dressing.

Besides being a loving figure to all of her family, Quigg was a clever business woman who owned and operated Pi-Jon Petroleum in Covington for many years. No matter the demands of work and family, she found time to travel and enjoy the game of golf, at which she was a capable competitor.

Quigg leaves many to appreciate and remember her life, her daughters Jennifer Hudson (Felton) and Deborah Whitsitt of Covington, her grandchildren Jeff Bruno, Michael Bruno, Brad Bruno, Shelly Bruno Holifield, Paige Oftedal, Spencer Hudson, Megan Whitsitt, as well as 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She will be missed and remembered by all who were privileged to know her.

A graveside service for Mrs. Piper was held at Lawnwood Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2:30 pm with Reverend Jan McCoy officiating. J.C Harwell & Son Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for Mrs. Piper.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.