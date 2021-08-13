Mary Patricia “Patty” Murphy passed away on August 12, 2021 surrounded by loving family and friends. Born July 22, 1948, in Springfield, MO, she enjoyed drawing, painting, reading, and collecting anything with cardinals on it. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving Military wife and mother of four children, seven grandchildren as well as a loyal and valued friend to those that referred to her as such. Patty was steadfast in her belief in God and selflessly prayed for others daily. Patty’s devotion to her family and friends set her apart from others and inspired those that knew her. She would not hesitate to open her home to those in need and act as a mother figure in the absence of the real thing.



Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Powell of Sacramento, CA and Mary Powell Michelson, of Quincy CA, and her stepfather, Leonard “Bob” Michelson, also of Quincy CA. She is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard Kearny of Nashville, TN and Ralph Anthony “Tony” Powell of Sacramento, CA

Patty is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Melvin Ray Murphy of Covington GA, whom she loved unconditionally and irrevocably. She is also survived by her children, James Ray Murphy of Arlington VA, Shon Kevin Murphy and his children of Sanford N.C., Christopher Michael Murphy, his wife Crystal Murphy and their children of Lansing MI, and Patricia Ann Cook and her husband Donny Cook and their children of Covington GA. She is also survived by her brothers, Garith Powell and David Michelson-Bass of Sacramento CA and Michael Powell of Chico CA and her sister Judith Allen also of Chico CA. Patty is further survived by her lifelong friend Kyla Blanton who has loved her as much as she was loved by her and who remained by her side through thick and thin no matter the consequences.