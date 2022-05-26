Mary Judith Cheek Crawford, of Covington, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 83.

Mrs. Crawford was a very active member of Harvest Baptist Church, until her health declined. For 10 years she served as offsite Director of Disaster Relief for the Stone Mountain Baptist Association. In addition, she was a Discipleship Training Director, a Sunday School teacher at her church and several other churches. At three different churches, Mrs. Crawford organized senior groups. She worked many years as a computer operator at Newton County Hospital and finished her career at the Georgia Baptist Foundation where she worked for 17 years. When she wasn’t working or devoting her time to church, Mrs. Crawford loved spending time with her family and having weekly family night with them. She enjoyed baking cakes, catering weddings, doing seamstress work, cooking, painting, and traveling. Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Wilton Dennis Cheek; parents, James Welcome and Mary King Baugh; sister, Rachel Payne; and brother, Hugh Baugh.



Survivors include her husband of 39 and a half years, Gene W. Crawford; daughter, Deborah Ann Page (Michael); sons, Larry Cheek (Cathy), Dennis Cheek (Susan), Steve Cheek (Tammie), David Wesley Crawford; grandchildren, Amy Wade, Dottie Rowe, Jamie Cheek, Jarred Cheek, Steven Cheek, Matthew Cheek, Ansleigh Cheek, Tiffany Brown, Michelle Matias; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces nephews, and cousins

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Crawford will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, 2:30 P.M, at Harvest Baptist Church, 2075 GA-212, in Covington, with Rev. Clint Culpepper and Rev. Richard Culpepper officiating, and interment following in Covington Mill Cemetery, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, prior to her service, from 1:30 – 2:30 P.M.

