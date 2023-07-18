Mrs. Mary Evelyn Plott age 86 of Covington, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in the Pruitt Health Care Center of Covington following an extended illness.

Mrs. Plott was born on March 21,1937 in Lithonia, GA., the daughter of the late Robert L. Housworth and the late Gladys Sims Housworth Stubbs. She was a member of the American Council for the Blind with the Atlanta Chapter for many years. She served in church ministries for many years, playing the piano, organ and singing.

Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Most of all, she was a born again Christian who loved the Lord. She was affiliated with World Wide Tape Ministry for the Blind (The Narrow Way Tape Ministry).

She was preceded in death by 3 husbands, William (Bill) Compton, Lewis Thomas, and most recent husband, Robert Plott of Blairsville in 2021. Surviving Mrs. Plott are three sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Jane Compton, Tony and Linda Compton, Ronnie and Jo Ann Compton, one sister-in-law, Brenda Housworth all of Covington, GA. She had fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 18,2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the Old Union Baptist Church cemetery with all three of Mary’s sons officiating, Rev. Donnie Compton, Rev. Tony Compton and Rev. Ronnie Compton. She will rest next to her beloved husband Robert. The family will meet with guests following the service at the cemetery. Interment will follow in the Old Union Baptist Church cemetery. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com



