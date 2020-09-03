Mr. Marvin Bowen, age 91, of Covington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Warwick, Georgia, to Oscar L. and Eula Wright Bowen. Mr. Bowen grew up in Warwick and graduated from Warwick High School. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army and was decorated for his service in Korea during the Korean War. Mr. Bowen enjoyed flying and owned two airplanes, he was an avid reader, he loved to learn, and while working for BellSouth he attended and graduated from Georgia Tech.

He was an avid runner participating in 42 Peachtree Road Races. Fitness was a huge part of his life; Marvin worked out daily until he was 89 years old.

Mr. Bowen was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Covington for 18 years serving with the sound committee and as an usher at the 8:30 a.m. service. He was also an active member of the Agape Sunday School Class.

Mr. Bowen was preceded in death by his mother Eula Wright Bowen, his father Oscar L. Bowen, his step mother Annie Maud Bowen, his daughter Leisa Lynn Girouard, his brothers Loren Bowen, Edward Bowen, and his sister Elouise Powell. He is survived by his sisters Maggielene Bowen Davis of Louisville, Kentucky, and Sheila Bowen Barbee (Roy) of Leesburg, Georgia; his sister-in-law Helen Bowen of South Field, Michigan; his brother-in-law Robert Powell of Sylvester, Georgia; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Bowen will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Gilreath officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at New Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Warwick, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to First United Methodist Church of Covington, 1113 Church Street SW, Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.