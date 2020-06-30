Martha Ella Marshall Swords, of Covington, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 94.

Mrs. Swords was the most dedicated wife and mother, and she always put her family first above everything. She and her husband, Jack, were members of the First Baptist Church of Covington where they loyally enjoyed attending together. Mrs. Swords was a wonderful cook and really enjoyed it until Jack passed away (then she said she just couldn’t cook a good meal knowing he wouldn’t be there to enjoy it). She had a passion for traveling, staying on the “go” and working hard for many years at DeKalb County where she was well-respected and honored to tell people she retired as a Calendar Clerk for the Superior Court Judges. Mrs. Swords was the last surviving child of Jesse and Isabelle Marshall of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a family of 13 children, where she was lovingly known as “Ella”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Swords, Jr.; and grandson, Jason Wade.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Tommy Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Lois Swords; grandchildren, Niki and Shane Waddleton; Jesse and Katlin Swords, Carter and Ben, Billy Swords; great-grandchildren, Maddie Waddleton, Jackson Waddleton, Riley Boyle, Henry Boyle, Marshall Swords; as well as her loyal and beloved caregivers, who she thought of more as her “sweet friends”, Jackie Digby, Stephanie Gess, Diane Brand Hill, Diane Niemczyk and Donna Carithers.

A graveside service for Mrs. Swords will be held Thursday, July 2, 11 a.m., at Covington City Cemetery, in Covington, with Dr. Jeff Perkins officiating.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, one hour prior to her service, from 10-11 a.m. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.