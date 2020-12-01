Marsha Neal McCall Sears of Covington, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 73. Born to the late William Neal and Martha Peters McCall, Mrs. Sears was born and raised in Social Circle. She attended Marsh Draughon Business College, in Atlanta, and in the 80’s attended Dekalb Technical College to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Mrs. Sears married her sweetheart, Charles Sears, September 30, 1966, and worked for the United States Marine Corps before the birth of her first child. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, loved doing selfless acts without recognition, and enjoyed socializing with her friends for breakfast at McDonalds. In addition, Mrs. Sears had a special place in her heart for cats, and was known by her family and friends as the “cat lady”. She loved her family dearly, but her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Mrs. Sears was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sears; parents, William Neal and Martha Peters McCall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Tim Singley, Valorie Patrick; grandchildren, John Singley, Kaitlyn Patrick and fiancé, Parker Hutchinson; great-grandchild, Ruby Winona Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Becky Sears; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service for Mrs. Sears was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ron Swann and Rev. J.B. Leachman officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4228 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA 30014, or Kitty City Cat Rescue, 4530 Knight Road, Macon, GA 31220 https://www.kittycitycatrescue.com/

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.