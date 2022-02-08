Marjorie “Margie” Lackey, of Covington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the age of 91. Mrs. Lackey was born in Saginaw, Alabama on September 22, 1930. She moved to Atlanta as a young married woman. After some time, Mrs. Lackey moved to the Starrsville community where she resided for many years. She was a faithful member of Starrsville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lackey took great joy in going on camping trips and watching Nascar races. She was a talented baker and well known for her delicious pies. Mrs. Lackey enjoyed walking around the mall and shopping with a special friend. She cherished the time spent with her family dearly. Mrs. Lackey was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Lackey; husband, Cecil Lackey; parents, J. L. and Lula Vanderslice Knox; and brother, D. L. (Pete) Knox, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Knox.



She is survived by her nephew, Dalton L. Knox, Jr. (Lisa); nieces, Joanna K. Duncan (Curt), Melissa K. McCarthy (Jason); great nieces and nephews; Hunter Knox, Anna Knox, Catherine Duncan, Julia Duncan, William Duncan, Harrison McCarthy, Carter McCarthy, Truman McCarthy; and many relatives in Alabama.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Lackey was held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Starrsville United Methodist Church, 2786 Dixie Road, in Covington, with Judge Sammy Ozburn officiating and interment followed in Starrsville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Starrsville United Methodist Church, 2786 Dixie Road, Covington, Georgia 30014.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.