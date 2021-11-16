Marion “Miss Peggy” Foschini, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully, Nov. 8, 2021, and has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bert Foschini; her parents, Charles Leon McCord and Marion Watson; her sister, Joyce McCord Sweeting; and grandson, Kellen Coley.



Survivors include her children; Tina Coley, Selena Medina (Oscar), George Poston (Missy) and Jennifer Poston, grandchildren; Cheryl Flores (Ernie), Colin Coley, Kent Coley (Melissa), Kristina Medina, Lauren Collens (Jack), Emily Poston, Veronica Gustafson (Tim), Taylor Smith and Mason Hartley; and 12 great grandchildren, her beloved sisters and brother; Bettie Jones, Sandy Howell (Ben), Marie Economy (Bill), Marty Masters and Bud McCord (Pamela); and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Peggy will be held, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MST) and will be live streamed for those cannot attend. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in memory of Peggy Foschini to Starrsville UMC, 2786 Dixie Road, Covington, GA 30014.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mom/Peggy in Covington, Georgia after the New Year.