Mrs. Marilynn McDonald Whatley, age 73, of Covington passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

She was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Nov. 15, 1946 to Otis Wayne and Velma Cloud McDonald who have preceded her in death.

Mrs. Whatley grew up in Dundee, Mississippi, and graduated from Tunica County High School. Following high school, Marilynn graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and then onto the University of Mississippi where she received the master’s degree in education. Later she completed the specialist degree at the University of Sarasota. She completed her coursework for her doctorate in education, but was unable to complete the dissertation due to medical problems. She was a retired educator from the Newton County School System having worked in several other school districts in the States of Georgia and Mississippi. Professionally, she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Epsilon. She was Teacher of the Year in Baldwin County Schools and a runner up in Newton County Schools.

Mrs. Whatley enjoyed needle work, was an avid reader and member of several book clubs, enjoyed playing the piano, and was a former church handbell ringer. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd where she was a former member of the Vestry and Junior Warden. She was a member of the Daughter’s of the King and a leader in Education for Ministry. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wayne McDonald.

Mrs. Whatley is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Steven Whatley; her children, Erin Elizabeth Lockerman and Christopher, of Social Circle, and Richard Andrew McDonald Whatley and Abby Dougherty, of Lilburn; and grandchildren, Hannah and Ian Lockerman, and Clare and Charlie Whatley.

Friends, family and acquaintances have expressed respect and appreciation for Marilynn’s loving servant attitude, tenacity and high moral standards brought to bear in her life and her dealings with others.

There are no services planned at this time.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.obit



