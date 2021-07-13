Margie Marie Sanders (Mott) was born on January 4, 1952, to the late Emmitt Sanders and Dimple Mae Sanders of Shady Dale, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Sanders Copeland.



She is a 1969 graduate of Washington Park School. She was known for her high soprano voice in school competition. Margie was employed at Bibb Manufacturing, Beaver Company and she retired at Ready Pac Cor. She joined Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at an early age, under the Leadership, of the late Rev. T.G. Giles. She later joined New Life in Eatonton, Georgia under the leadership of the late Apostle Gus Kilgore, Jr.

Then she became a active member of Word Alive Ministries of Monticello, Georgia under the leadership of Pastor Marquette D. Brooks, where she served as head of the Usher Board, V.O.W and Mother Board. She also served in the janitorial service.

Margie (Mott) Sanders departed this life on June 27, 2021, at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.

She leaves to cherish her memories; one daughter, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Eugene (Marcenia) Lawrence; one grandson, the only one that could never do no wrong, the apple of her eye, (Boo Boo), Cameron Lawrence; three sisters, Mrs. Inez Brooks, Ms. Mary Sanders and Mr. & Mrs. Ricky (Joyce) Kemp; one uncle, Mr. Willie Sanders; one aunt, Mrs. Beatrice Sanders; four nieces, two nephews, eight great nieces, four great nephews, two great great nieces and two great great nephews and a special friend, Ms. Sheba Tatum and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, at noon at Springfield Baptist Church with interment following at Adgateville Cemetery in Hillsboro.