Margaret “Diane” Gill, age 78, of Oxford, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2023. Diane was born in Doraville, Georgia, on June 13, 1944, to parents William and Margaret Warbington. She attended Avondale High School and graduated in 1962. After high school, Diane worked briefly at Sears. When she became the loving wife to her husband, Pat Gill, she found her true calling in becoming a loving and doting mother and grandmother. Diane enjoyed many varying hobbies. She was particularly fond of fishing, bowling, traveling, playing slot machines, shopping, doing puzzles, and crosswords. Her main enjoyment came from supporting and loving her family in every way that she could. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Warbington and her grandson, Robbie Miale. She is survived by her devoted husband, Patrick E. Gill; Children: Angela Gill Miale, of Oxford, Georgia, and Mike Gill (Beth) of Suwanee, Georgia; Sisters: Linda Rogers (Jimmie), of Oxford, Georgia, and Debbie Sheppard, of Oxford Georgia; Brothers: Lamar Warbington (Cathy), of Conyers, Georgia, and Tommy Warbington (Susan), of Dacula, Georgia; Grandchildren: Ashley Miale, Lexie Miale, Rachel Becker (Justin), and Ansley Gill. A celebration of life was held at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA,





