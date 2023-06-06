Mr. Ludie Childers, age 89, of Oxford passed away Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born July 29, 1933 in Porterdale to Emmett and Lizzie Childers who have preceded him in death. Mr. Childers grew up in Porterdale, he was a member of Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church, and a graduate of Newton County High School. He was a great story teller and loved the Georgia Bulldogs; he even had season tickets and attended both the home and away games. The Childers family has owned and operated Kiddie Castle Daycare Center for 51 years and also Ludie's Sports Shop for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his son Ricky Childers, and his brother Emmett Childers.

Mr. Childers is survived by his wife of 69 years Joyce Childers; his sons Scott Childers (Debbie) of Covington, and Richie Childers (Dawn) of Oxford; his grandchildren Ben, Kristen, Bo, Amber, Ashlee, and Abby; his great grandchildren Paisley, Bailey Claire, Reynie, Remy, Lakelynn, Sutton, and Eva Joyce; his sister Wynette Thompson of Covington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many close friends.

Memorial services for Mr. Childers were held at 2 o'clock Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Stewart Community Church with Reverend Jason Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family askz that donations be made to the Stewart Community Church Youth, PO Box 608, Covington, GA 30015.