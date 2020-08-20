Loretta Foley Bates was a carrier of many names.

Some called her Loretta, some called her Mom, some called her Granny, some called her Maw, and some called her Nana.

She was born Oct. 21, 1935, to the late Earl and Virginia Foley in Clinton, Tennessee. She grew up on Foley Hill, which she was always fond of and held close to her heart. In 1952 she met and married the love of her life Herman Bates. They had 43 good years together. She loved their family very much! She was a caregiver to all in good and bad times.

Mrs. Bates was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bates, children twin infant boys Earl and Beryl Bates, Herman "Buddy" Bates and Randy Bates.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Sherry (Charles) Day of Monroe, sons and daughters-in-law, Andy (Annson) Bates and Jody and (Elisabeth) Bates of Oxford, daughter-in-law, Janet Bates of Monroe; siblings, Earl "Skipper" (Glenda) Foley and Doretta (Don) Polk; grandchildren, Jerry Day, Joni Day, Matt(Gennie) Bates, Michael Bates, Brant Canup, Dylan Bates, Walker Bates and Lucas Bates; great grandchildren, Erin Day, Austin Day, Jordyn Bates and Madelyn Bates; and great-great-grandchild, Xander McGhee.



Arrangements for Mrs. Bates were as follows: visitation was Aug. 15, 2020, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services were held at Meadows Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Interment was at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery — 657 Mt. Zion Road Oxford, GA.