Lizzie Ruth Thomas received her call from God on June 16, 2021, with her family by her side at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Wesley Richards and her grandson, Taurus Andrews.



Lizzie Ruth Thomas best known as “Liz” was born on February 29, 1940, in Rosehill of Covington, GA to William Andrews and Lillie Ruth Thomas. She attended Rosehill School and began her adult life working at the Porterdale Mill for many years and later worked at Mobil Chemical, where she retired. After her retirement, “Liz” went on to be a caregiver working for the Visiting Nurses Association.

Her personal interest included her family, cooking, going to church, being socially informed and being a caregiver. She devoted much of her time and energy attending church and cooking for her family and her church family. Her smile brightened rooms as well as people’s lives. She cherished having children over, any day of the week.

Lizzie Ruth leaves to cherish her memories; her daughters, Rose Marie Thomas, Conyers, GA, Debra Simmons and Melissa Moreland, Covington, GA; her sons, Stanley Thomas. Walter Thomas, Michael Thomas and Jeremiah Bigby; all of Covington, GA and their spouses and significant others. She also leaves to cherish a sister, Patricia Russell, Covington, GA and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. Liz spent her latest years in the company of her family and friends. Lizzie Ruth will be lovingly remembered and missed.

The family of Ms. Lizzie Ruth Thomas would like to share our sincere appreciation to all those who participated, loved, and supported us in such times as these.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Noon

Lawnwood Memorial Park

1111 Access Road

Covington, Georgia 30014

Pastor Dexter Mitchell, Eulogist

Assisted by others.