Mrs. Linda Lee (Hitchcock-Pace) Hammer of Covington, Georgia, deceased on November 4, 2020, despite the excellent physicians and technologies available at Emory University Hospital ICU in Decatur, Georgia; Linda Hammer was unable to survive a severe stroke on October 9, 2020. Mrs. Hammer entered Emory Hospice Care on October 24, 2020.



Linda was born in Mansfield, Georgia, on March 18, 1942. She is a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1960. Mrs. Hammer was a twenty-eight-year veteran in commercial property management with Highwoods Properties before her retirement in 2005. She was an active member of Covington First United Methodist Church and Mansfield, Georgia Garden Club.

Linda Hitchcock-Hammer was the second daughter of James Olin Hitchcock and Ozella Rowland Hitchcock. Linda joins older sister, Mary Sue Hitchcock-Kendrick, who died in 2007. Linda is survived by her husband of 22 years, Iran (Mike) Hammer, a native of Burlington, Iowa. Her two daughters from a prior marriage to Richard Pace — Mrs. Kimberly Ford and David Ford with a daughter, Mrs. Hannah Ford-Lewis and great-grandson, Beau Wiley Lewis; and Ms. Kerry Chapman with three sons; Daniel Chapman IV, Cash Chapman, Cruz Chapman who attend George Walton Academy in Monroe, Georgia, and stepdaughter, Victoria Chapman, a Junior at UGA. Linda is also stepmother to Mrs. Kristine Marie Hammer-Barrett with daughter, Haley Rose Barrett residing in Chuluota, Florida, and Todd Hammer living in Cardiff, California.

Following CDC Covid19 health protocols, memorial services will be held for Linda at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, Covington, Georgia, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family asks attendees to donate to Covington First United Methodist Church instead of sending flowers or gifts. A reception for family and friends will be held after the service at 2154 Monticello St. You may leave your car in the church parking lot and walk across Monticello Street to the reception.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.