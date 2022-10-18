Linda Cayce Myers, age 76 of Eatonton, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery, 4136 Lenora Church Road SW, Snellville, GA 30078.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Edward Kinsler Cayce; and mother, Margaret (Smith) Webb.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Tom Edward Myers of Eatonton, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Marcus Cayce Myers (Anne) of Roanoke, VA; daughter, Candice Leigh Branche of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Caroline Alexa King (Hayden) of Covington, GA, Lindsey Lee Branche of Covington, GA, Cayce Anne Myers of Roanoke, VA; sisters & brother-in-law, Gayle Palmer (Joey) of Camilla, GA, Therlisel Griffin of Martinez, GA; numerous family & friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



