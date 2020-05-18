Mr. Larry J. Shields, Sr. 71, of 205 East Soule Street, Oxford, GA passed on Thursday, April 30th in the Piedmont-Newton Hospital in Covington, GA.

Graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 5th in the Oxford Historical Cemetery in Oxford, GA. Rev. Dr. Donna M. Calix officiated assisted by

Evangelist Sandra T. Trice.

Mr. Larry Shields was educated in the public schools of Newton County, graduated with the class of l967 from R.L. Cousins highs School. He was a

member of the Rust Chapel United Methodist Church in Oxford, GA. He was employed by Golden States Foods for many years. After retirement,

he started his own business beginning as a licensed barber, licensed cosmetologist, auto detailing and finally his own lawn service.

During his leisure time, Larry treasured spending time with his family and friends - especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed grilling, gardening, bowling,

golf, chess, card games, and watching all sports. He delighted in tailgating at football games at Fort Valley State, University of Georgia, Georgia-Florida

games and the Atlanta Falcons.

He was survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Rev. Marilyn Tanks Shields of Oxford, GA; three sons, Mr. Ronnie Fuller and Mr. Morris Brandon (Sara)

Shields both of Covington, GA and Mr. Julius (Alexis) Shields of Conyers, GA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-

law include Marvin J. Tanks and Brenda T. (Ron) Hewitt all of Atlanta, Ga, Evangelist Sandra T. Trice of Thomaston, GA, and Retired Navy Commander

Wendell D. (Jeanie) Tanks of San Diego, CA; two devoted and long time friends, Leon (Frieda) Ward of Enterprise, AL and Maurice Veal of Pittsburg,

CA; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.