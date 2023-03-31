Kenneth Lewis Williams, of Social Circle, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the age of 70. Mr. Williams was a heavily involved member of Berean Baptist Church, serving on various mission trips and taking on the role of sound technician. He was the past president and founder of Electrical Contractor Incorporated for 39 years; a business he started after becoming a master electrician in 1974. Mr. Williams loved horseback riding, which led him to becoming an officer in the Sherriff’s Posse of DeKalb County in the ‘70s and ‘80s with his father-in-law. He was a graduate of Walker High School, class of 1970, and was elected as a senior superlative. He participated in several sports in high school including tennis and football. Additionally, Mr. Williams was a talented wrestler and won the state title for his weight class. He achieved his life goal of obtaining a private pilots license in 2004 and became a member of the Civil Air Patrol for several years. In times of relaxation, Mr. Williams enjoyed going boating, scuba diving, and motorcycling. He also took great joy in hosting family beach vacations. Mr. Williams was a loving husband, wonderful father, and caring grandfather. He was preceded by his son, Michael Joseph Williams; and father, W.D.B. “Durward” Williams.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Beth Williams; son, Ryan Williams (Pamela); grandchildren, Katherine Williams, Colleen Williams, Samantha Williams, Lydia Williams, Tabitha Williams, Juliette Williams; mother, Alma Lucile Williams; sister, Carolyn Pierce (Steve); brother, Edward Williams (Pat); uncle, Aubry Harper (Gloria); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Williams was held Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:30 A.M., at Berean Baptist Church, 12975 Highway 278, in Social Circle, with Pastor Jonathan Banks and Pastor Chris Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, in Lithonia. Friends were invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, on Sunday, March 26, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.



