Julia E. Hays Daniell

J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home

Julia E. Hays Daniell, daughter of late Lee and Sarah Hays, died November 3, 2021. She was born in 1934 in Newton County, Georgia. Julia is survived by her husband, Roy Daniell of 61 years; son Bobby Daniell; son Glenn; Daughter-in-law Barbara Daniell; daughter Nancy Johnson, and two granddaughters; Nicole and Katie Johnson.

The family will receive visitors at the J.C. Harwell & Son funeral home from 2-4 pm Sunday, November 7, 2021 with the funeral service on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at the Hays Family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longleaf Hospice Foundation. Friends may sign the online register book at www.harwellfuneralhome.com