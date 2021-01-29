Mrs. Judy P. Allen, age 77, of Covington passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She was born in Covington on July 2, 1943 to Emmett and Winnie Mae Parish who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Allen grew up in Covington, graduated from Newton County High School, and worked for the Department of Child Support Enforcement. She enjoyed working in her yard and cooking, but nothing made her happier than watching her grandsons play ball. Mrs. Allen was a longtime member of High Point Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Allen, her brothers; Bill Parish, Lanier Parish, Walker Parish, and Tim Parish, her sisters; Annie Lois Loyd, Peggy Parish, Myrtle House, Mildred Walden, and Sarah Bohannon. Mrs. Allen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her children, Sonya Rowe of Lithonia, Rhonda Leatherwood of Pensacola, Florida, Shane Allen and Jennifer, Emily Allen Mills and James, Doug Allen, and David Allen and Denise all of Covington, her grandchildren Heath, Ashley, Lacy, Andrew, Jackson, Walker, Allen, and Braxton, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Junelle Ellis, her brother, Jerry Parish and Linda along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Allen were held at 11:30AM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Dr. David Moody officiating. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of a mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.