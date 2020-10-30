Judy Marks Laseter of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 84. Strong in her faith, Mrs. Laseter was a faithful servant to her Lord and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband, a loving mother to her children, a beloved “Nannie” to her grandchildren, as well as a loving “Aunt Judy” to dozens of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Billy) Laseter; parents, Calvin and Gladys Marks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen and Luke Moncrief, Hazel and Johnny Lieb, Sybil and Ed Turner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Vera Marks, Marion and Mattie Marks, John and Nell Marks, Bill and Ina Marks.



Those left to cherish the love and memory of Mrs. Laseter are her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and David Gunter; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Jerry Laseter, Tim and Jody Laseter, Larry and Ann Laseter; grandchildren, Ray and Keren Gunter, Brunson and Sara Gunter, Hope and Nathan Lord, Faith and Matt Henning, Waites Laseter, Helen and Scott Smith, Julianna Laseter and Sigmund Lilian, Catherine Laseter, Josh Laseter and Danielle Peacock, Cecilia Laseter and Charlie Leonard, Sydney Laseter and Dylan Jeffay, Levi Laseter, Zachary Laseter; great-grandchildren, Jude Gunter, Zane Gunter, Alaska Gunter, Denali Gunter, Asher Lord, Ansley Lord, Abby Lord, Richie Smith, Bella Smith, Adaline Leonard; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Martha Marks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Laseter was held Friday, October 30, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Marks Family Cemetery, 500 Marks Road, in Mansfield, with Rev. Charles Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Judy to the First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street NE, Covington, GA 30014.

