By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Joshua Tiner
Cremation of Atlanta
obits.jpg

Joshua Tiner, born March 20, 1982, raised in Covington and graduate of Crossroads School, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. 

At age 39, he left behind daughters Joyce Ann and Callie; mother Nancy Salter; sisters Billie Harrison and Betty Stevens; nephews Zackery Hall, Johnny and William Thomas; nieces Maria and Rachel Hall; six great nieces and four great nephews. 

Joshua was a friend to all, kind and loving, and will be greatly missed. 

A memorial service will be Oct. 9, 2021, and it will be a closed service to respect the family.