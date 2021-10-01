Joshua Tiner, born March 20, 1982, raised in Covington and graduate of Crossroads School, passed away Sept. 26, 2021.

At age 39, he left behind daughters Joyce Ann and Callie; mother Nancy Salter; sisters Billie Harrison and Betty Stevens; nephews Zackery Hall, Johnny and William Thomas; nieces Maria and Rachel Hall; six great nieces and four great nephews.

Joshua was a friend to all, kind and loving, and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be Oct. 9, 2021, and it will be a closed service to respect the family.

