Johnny Austin Freeman, Sr., of Covington, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 77. Mr. Freeman loved his country and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 – 1966. He was also a dedicated member and 32nd degree past master of the Golden Fleece Masonic Lodge #6 for 55 years. Mr. Freeman enjoyed target shooting and woodworking when he was able to. He worked at Hercules for 25 years and retired from Astro Plastics. Mr. Freeman was a devout Christian and member of Steward Community Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Freeman was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caroline Walker; parents, Prudence and William Grady Freeman, Sr.; sisters, Betty Saxton, Bertha Mae Raley, Frances Walls; and brother, Billy Freeman.



Mr. Freeman is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Freeman; daughters, Sonya Walker (Todd), Jennifer Parish (Lee); sons, John Freeman, Jr. (Tina), Jeffrey Freeman; grandchildren, Katherine Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Alex Parish, Austin Parish, Andrew Parish, Amanda Freeman, Taylor Willard; great-grandchildren, River Freeman, Colson Willard; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Freeman will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Frank Bernat and Pastor Jason Johnson officiating, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.