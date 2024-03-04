John Wood Burson, of Oxford, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on Saturday February 24, 2024. A patriot through and through, John bravely served his country during World War II as a member of the 428th Military Police Escort Guard, landing on the shores of Omaha Beach towards the end of the first day of D-Day and continued serving throughout Europe, even to the Battle of the Bulge. His courage and dedication earned him several prestigious commendations, including the American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon with 5 bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Arrowhead Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. Beyond his military service, John’s commitment to service extended into every facet of his life. From his 37-year tenure at Southern Bell to his leadership roles in organizations like the Lions Club, Boy Scouts (where he served as a Scout Master and received the esteemed Silver Beaver Award), and AARP(Where he received a certificate from president George H.W. Bush and the Points of Light Foundation for his service), John touched countless lives with his generosity and compassion. A devoted family man, John found his greatest joy in the company of his loved ones. Whether camping in the mountains, tending to his garden, or sharing memories and time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his warmth and love knew no bounds. John’s unwavering faith was the cornerstone of his

life, reflected in his dedicated service to Allen Memorial Methodist Church. As a restorer

and head of the evangelism committee, he poured his heart into the church, serving in

every office except treasurer. In addition to his many community contributions, John was a founding member of the Oxford Lions Club and served two terms on the Newton County Board of Education. He also chaired the Board of Directors for the Oxford Historical Cemetery Foundation, leaving an indelible mark on the preservation of local history. His legacy of service and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father William Mahlon Burson, mother Bessie India Thompson, son David Burson, sisters Alice Mitchell, Amy Rose Briscoe, Helen Phillips, Callie Whitley, and brother Mahlon Burson.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Marjory Ruth Burson, his daughters Janet Ogletree(Stuart) and Susan Goodrich(Earl), his grandchildren David Goodrich(Melanie), Catharine Ogletree Frye(Jon), Alison Goodrich Ali(Abe), Alexander Goodrich, and his great-grandchildren, Calvin Ali and Elaine Ali.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 11:45AM, at Old Church, 1011 Wesley St. Oxford, GA 30054, with Rev. Randall Macon officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:45 AM.

A reception will follow in Lovern Hall, with inurnment following at 2 PM at Oxford Historical Cemetery, Collingsworth St. Oxford, GA 30054. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 211, Troop 211 BSA, C/O Scoutmaster Richard Westrick. 478 W Hightower Trail Social Circle, GA 30025.