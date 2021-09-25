Mr. John Ignacio Bruno, age 76 passed away Thursday September 9, 2021. He was the loving husband of Pam Bruno; they were blessed to have shared 15 years of marriage together.



He was born in San Diego, California on August 26, 1945. His family eventually made their way to Georgia where he graduated from Newton County High School. After high school, John joined the army and advanced to Lt Colonel earning himself many awards in addition to his highest honor of receiving the Vandiver’s Trophy. He graduated with a BA from Trinity Christian College in Brownsville, TX and then from John Marshall Law School JD. After Law School, John became an entrepreneur and owned several businesses in addition to practicing law. Flanagan’s Bar & Grill, and Iggy Rentals are just to name a couple of those businesses.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife Pam Bruno, his sons & daughters-in-laws; Jeff & Amanda Bruno, Mike & Celeste Bruno, Brad & Brooke Bruno, his daughter & son-in-law Shelly & Grier Holifield, his stepsons and their wives; Michael & Rachel Baker and Matthew & Emily Baker, his sister Mary Pugh, his brother James Bowen, his 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Mary Christine Johnson & Ignacio Bruno, his brother James Bruno and his sister Carole Bruno.

John will always be remembered for the great deeds that he did for others as well as his passion for fishing & boating.

This obituary was crafted with love and care by Mr. Bruno’s family.

