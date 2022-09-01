John Ernest Jones, of Covington, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the age of 71.

Mr. Jones proudly served his country in the United States Army and eventually retired from the United States Navy. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching television. Mr. Jones loved his family dearly. He enjoyed taking care of his parents, and shared a special bond with his sister, TJ.



Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Helen Jones.

Survivors include his sisters, Thelma “TJ” Carney, Veda Sorrells (Edward); as well as several nieces and nephews.

