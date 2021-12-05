John Charles Carter, age 79, passed to eternal life on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:10 pm at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, SC. He was born on Friday, November 13, 1942 in Roanoke, VA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Ellen Carter; his three children, Richard (Judy) Carter (57), Steve (Molina) Carter (55), and Elizabeth (Betsy) Tansey (49) along with 7 grandchildren.



John was a loving father, scout leader, and father figure to many. He graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an engineer for Southern Cross Corporation until he retired and became the former owner of Mountain Lakes Vacation Rentals in Fairplay, SC. John was a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington, GA, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Toccoa, GA, and most recently St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC.

The family will host a drop-in day of remembrance and celebration of life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. It will be held at the home of Richard Carter, 6042 Allee Way, Braselton, GA. For more information please call Joan Carter at 864-972-5250 or 864-888-6110.