Mr. Jody Nolan, age 56, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born August 21, 1966 in Covington to Richard G. and Joyce Nolan. Jody was a 1984 graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School. He was a volunteer fireman from 1985 until 2000 when he became a fulltime firefighter for Newton County. While working as a volunteer firefighter Jody worked at Snapping Shoals EMC. During his career as a firefighter, he was also a EMT and worked for Newton County EMS. Following those years Jody became the Assistant EMA Director and worked with Risk Management for Newton County before being promoted to the EMA Director. He also worked for Atlanta Pyrotechnics and traveled all around the Southeast United States and South America putting on fireworks shows. He spent many years volunteering at the FFA camp. Jody enjoyed cooking, camping, being with family around the firepit, music, and loved history. He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Richard G. Nolan.



Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife Tammy Nolan; his children Josh Nolan (Morgan) and Kirstie Nolan (Trish Booth); his grandchildren Rhealynn and Iris; his mother Joyce Nolan; his sister Kim Blankenship; along with a host of other family and numerous friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Nolan were held at 2 o’clock Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Leadership Center at the FFA Camp, 770 FFA Camp Road, Covington, GA 30014 with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating. A private family interment followed. The family received friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at J.C Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street SE Covington, GA 30014.



