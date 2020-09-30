Joan Elizabeth Gibson, Jack Richard Gibson

Joan Elizabeth Gibson, 88, and Jack Richard Gibson, 90, of Covington, Georgia, went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 28, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2020, respectively.

Joan was born on Sept. 17, 1931, to Merl and Alfreda Appel in Covington, Kentucky and Jack was born on Aug. 14, 1930, to Ganola and Alice Gibson in Independence, Kentucky. They were high school sweethearts, and after graduating from Simon Kenton High School in 1949, they were married in December of that year. They had a wonderful life together raising four children and recently celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary with family around them.

Immediately after getting married, Jack shipped out to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, he returned home to Joan and began his career in Cincinnati, Ohio. Joan stayed at home to raise their children as a young mother and entered the workforce later in life. They lived in Covington, Kentucky, and eventually in Solon, Ohio, when Jack’s work moved them there. When they retired, they moved to Georgia to be close to their grandchildren.

Throughout life, they were devoted to each other, their family, and their friends. They expressed their love for Christ as active members of their local church, serving in the choir, in ministry leadership, and teaching Sunday School. Joan was especially talented at making birthdays and holidays memorable, and Jack was an avid gardener and loyal Kentucky basketball fan. They explored the world through travel, were passionate about square dancing, and loved to play games like Euchre and Dominos with family and friends.

They were predeceased by Joan’s parents, Merl and Alfreda Appel, her brother, William (Bill) Appel, her sister, Pauline Denny, Jack’s parents, Ganola and Alice Gibson, his sister Jane Brunson, and Jack and Joan’s eldest son, Daniel Gibson. They are survived by Joan’s brother, Donald Appel, their son, Dennis Gibson, their daughters, Melissa Gibson Sheldon and Julie Gibson Sterling and their daughters’ husbands Scott Sheldon and Steve Sterling, along with five grandchildren, Conner Avery, Kollin Avery, Luke Sheldon, Hannah Sheldon, and Kennedy Sterling.

Pastor David Cott will officiate a memorial service at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church at 3962 Salem Road, Covington, Georgia 30016. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we’ll use social distancing and masks as well as providing a Zoom link for those unable to attend in person. Please send donations to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers for their memorial service.