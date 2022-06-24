Jerry Wade Norman, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the age of 79. A retired home builder, Mr. Norman was an avid coon hunter even into his later years when he was not able to participate as much. During the 1980’s he served as Vice President of the Southeastern Treeing Walker Association for a couple of years and served on the Board of Directions for four or five years. He enjoyed traveling to Savannah and Tennessee to Cades Cove, his favorite destinations for vacationing. Mr. Norman served as a cook in the National Guard and enjoyed family gatherings with lots of food. A favorite dish at holiday and family gatherings of his was cucumbers and onions marinated in vinegar. Mr. Norman loved animals – especially his dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Mull Norman; mother, Lucille Norman Jones; as well as his grandparents, in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Bailey (Jeff); sister, Linda Shue (Richard); and several nieces and nephews.

A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.