Jerry Richard Evans, a lifelong resident of Newton County, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 76.

Mr. Evans was a member of Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church. He was the past owner of Yesteryear Antiques and the sales manager at Covington Rental for 20-plus years. Mr. Evans was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed woodworking and turning. He also took joy in painting. Additionally, Mr. Evans loved traveling, going on what he called “Huck’s Mystery Tours” as well as trips to Jekyll Island.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Evans; daughter, Bella Grant; sons, Ron Hayes, Gerald Hayes; great-granddaughter, Eva Angelina Snow; and sister, Denise Howell.

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Oliver (Chris); son, Eddie Hayes (Kelly); grandchildren, Matthew Hayes, Chace Hayes, Shawn Hayes, Jenifer Thrasher, Michelle Thompson, Stephen Hembree, Brandie Grant; great-grandchildren, Chase Harlan, Tyler Hughes, Faith Thompson; and numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Evans was held Saturday, January 28, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church, 3 Cotton Avenue, in Porterdale.

