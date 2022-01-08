Mr. Jerry Pollitt Sr., age 65, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born December 26, 1956 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jerry grew up in Decatur and attended Druid Hills High School. He was a member of Local Union 72 where he retired as a pipe fitter. Jerry enjoyed the stock market, chess, wood working, racing golf carts, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Woody and Martha Pollitt.



Jerry is survived by his wife Judy Pollitt; his children Christy Duncan (Jason) of Covington, Candi Pollitt of Decatur, Jerry Lee Pollitt II of Conyers, and Makayla Pollitt of Mansfield; his grandchildren Courtney Ralph (Carter), Jason Duncan Jr., and Austin Duncan; his siblings Heather Lynch (Craig) of Covington, Michelle Smith (Alex) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and John Pollitt of Covington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Jerry were held at 2 o’clock Friday, January 7, 2022 in the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Adams officiating.

Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.